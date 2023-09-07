© 2023 Connecticut Public

Hartford police officer killed, another injured in crash

Connecticut Public Radio
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT

A Hartford police officer was killed and a second officer was injured after being involved in a crash late Wednesday night.

The injured officer is hospitalized in stable, but guarded condition, WFSB-TV reported.

The crash happened at Asylum Avenue and Cogswell Street in Hartford.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but Hartford police said a suspect is in custody, NBC Connecticut reported. More information is expected later Thursday.

A police procession for the fallen officer was held early Thursday morning from St. Francis Hospital to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

