Hartford police officer killed, another injured in crash
A Hartford police officer was killed and a second officer was injured after being involved in a crash late Wednesday night.
The injured officer is hospitalized in stable, but guarded condition, WFSB-TV reported.
The crash happened at Asylum Avenue and Cogswell Street in Hartford.
It’s not clear what led to the crash, but Hartford police said a suspect is in custody, NBC Connecticut reported. More information is expected later Thursday.
A police procession for the fallen officer was held early Thursday morning from St. Francis Hospital to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.
This is a developing story, which will be updated.