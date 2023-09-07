© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

VIDEO: Chelsea Cutler's Conn. roots help bring her to Boston Calling stage

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ayannah Brown
Published September 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT

In a state where mainstream talent is difficult to be discovered, 26-year-old singer, songwriter and producer Chelsea Cutler is on her way to being a new face and representation of Connecticut and its talent.

After being discovered through SoundCloud during her time at college, Cutler, who was born and raised in Westport, Connecticut, is now signed with Republic Records. The major label is home to artists like Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd and Pink Floyd.

Connecticut Public spoke with Cutler about her story as an artist, her struggles with the industry and her identity, and what it was like for her to grow up in Connecticut, while she takes on one of her biggest shows in New England at the nationally-renowned music festival, Boston Calling. For more Connecticut Public's original Mini Docs, visit ctpublic.org/minidocs.

"My advice to any young artist, no matter where they are, is to just put yourself out there on social media ... you could be in like a small town in Connecticut or you could be in Los Angeles, and with social media, you kind of have the same access to the same audience."
