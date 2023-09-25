Fall festivals and events across CT

Below is a rundown of all the different events going on this fall. Be sure to experience the festivities before the winter weather arrives.

Bethlehem

Garlic & Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 7. and Sunday, Oct. 8.

304 Main St. North, Bethlehem, CT (Route 61 at Bethlehem Fairgrounds)

http://www.garlicfestct.com/

For the 18th year in a row, Bethlehem will host all things garlic, with cooking demonstrations, garlic growing information sessions, rides and games, and a live band. The festivities start at 9am and end at 5pm.

Bridgeport

Sound on Sound Music Festival

Saturday, Sept. 30. and Sun., Oct. 1.

1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, CT 06604

https://soundonsoundct.com/

Artists such as John Mayer, Hozier, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers will be headlining this event. See the link above for more details on ticketing as well as the many other musical acts performing. Acts begin at noon with the last scheduled to open at 10pm daily.

Bristol

Phantom Fall Fest

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting from Sept. 29. to Oct. 29.

185 Enterprise Dr, Bristol, CT 06010

https://www.lakecompounce.com/discover-the-park/Phantom-Fall-Fest

Get in the Halloween spirit with rides and new horror attractions like mALICE in Wonderland and Deadsville. Festivities go from 6pm-10pm on Fridays and 12pm-10pm on weekends.

Danbury

2023 Pumpkin Patch Train

Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 7.-29.

120 White Street, Danbury, CT 06810

https://www.danburyrail.org/pumpkin

Board “The Husking Bee” and take a short, 20 minute round trip ride around. Trains end at a pumpkin patch, where visitors can pick pumpkins and try local apple cider and cookies. Guests on Saturday evening can experience the new 6:30pm ride for a twilight arrival.

Fairfield

Taste of Fairfield 2023

Sunday, Oct. 8.

275 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06890

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-fairfield-2023-tickets-672610715757

From 12pm to 4pm, experience the tastes of over 35+ restaurants, wineries, and craft brewers. Live music, local vendors, and raffles will take place as well.

New Cannan

53rd Annual Fall Fair

Friday, Sept. 29. (5pm-9pm) and Saturday, Sept. 30. (10am-6pm)

144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, CT 06840

https://newcanaannature.org/fall-fair/

Experience family fun with various rides, activities, and food for all to enjoy. Tickets are $1 each, or buy a $30 wristband for Friday night.

Newtown

5th Annual Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 30.

57B Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT 06470

https://www.reveriebrewing.com/events/5th-annual-oktoberfest

For those 21 and older, head to the Reverie Brewing Company and take part in food, contests, music, and of course, beer. Festivities begin at 12pm and go until 10pm. Be sure to reserve a table to get in on the action.

Southington

Southington Apple Harvest Festival

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday from Sept. 29. - Oct. 1. and Oct. 6. - Oct. 8.

Town Green, 75 Main St. Southington, CT 06489

https://www.southington.org/ahf/

Visitors can expect a schedule of events that includes entertainment, activities, specialty foods, crafts, and fun for all. Take part in a festival that sees over 100,000 people each year.

Westport

6th Annual Westoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 14. (2pm-5pm)

Elm Street, Westport, CT 06880

https://westportdowntown.com/westoberfest

At Westoberfest, take part in food, music, vendors, apples, and pumpkin giveaways. Sample over 60 beers from nearby award winning craft brewers.

