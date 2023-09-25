Fall festivals and events across CT
Below is a rundown of all the different events going on this fall. Be sure to experience the festivities before the winter weather arrives.
Bethlehem
Garlic & Harvest Festival
Saturday, Oct. 7. and Sunday, Oct. 8.
304 Main St. North, Bethlehem, CT (Route 61 at Bethlehem Fairgrounds)
For the 18th year in a row, Bethlehem will host all things garlic, with cooking demonstrations, garlic growing information sessions, rides and games, and a live band. The festivities start at 9am and end at 5pm.
Bridgeport
Sound on Sound Music Festival
Saturday, Sept. 30. and Sun., Oct. 1.
1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, CT 06604
Artists such as John Mayer, Hozier, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers will be headlining this event. See the link above for more details on ticketing as well as the many other musical acts performing. Acts begin at noon with the last scheduled to open at 10pm daily.
Bristol
Phantom Fall Fest
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting from Sept. 29. to Oct. 29.
185 Enterprise Dr, Bristol, CT 06010
https://www.lakecompounce.com/discover-the-park/Phantom-Fall-Fest
Get in the Halloween spirit with rides and new horror attractions like mALICE in Wonderland and Deadsville. Festivities go from 6pm-10pm on Fridays and 12pm-10pm on weekends.
Danbury
2023 Pumpkin Patch Train
Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 7.-29.
120 White Street, Danbury, CT 06810
https://www.danburyrail.org/pumpkin
Board “The Husking Bee” and take a short, 20 minute round trip ride around. Trains end at a pumpkin patch, where visitors can pick pumpkins and try local apple cider and cookies. Guests on Saturday evening can experience the new 6:30pm ride for a twilight arrival.
Fairfield
Taste of Fairfield 2023
Sunday, Oct. 8.
275 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06890
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-fairfield-2023-tickets-672610715757
From 12pm to 4pm, experience the tastes of over 35+ restaurants, wineries, and craft brewers. Live music, local vendors, and raffles will take place as well.
New Cannan
53rd Annual Fall Fair
Friday, Sept. 29. (5pm-9pm) and Saturday, Sept. 30. (10am-6pm)
144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, CT 06840
https://newcanaannature.org/fall-fair/
Experience family fun with various rides, activities, and food for all to enjoy. Tickets are $1 each, or buy a $30 wristband for Friday night.
Newtown
5th Annual Oktoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 30.
57B Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT 06470
https://www.reveriebrewing.com/events/5th-annual-oktoberfest
For those 21 and older, head to the Reverie Brewing Company and take part in food, contests, music, and of course, beer. Festivities begin at 12pm and go until 10pm. Be sure to reserve a table to get in on the action.
Southington
Southington Apple Harvest Festival
Friday, Saturday, & Sunday from Sept. 29. - Oct. 1. and Oct. 6. - Oct. 8.
Town Green, 75 Main St. Southington, CT 06489
https://www.southington.org/ahf/
Visitors can expect a schedule of events that includes entertainment, activities, specialty foods, crafts, and fun for all. Take part in a festival that sees over 100,000 people each year.
Westport
6th Annual Westoberfest
Saturday, Oct. 14. (2pm-5pm)
Elm Street, Westport, CT 06880
https://westportdowntown.com/westoberfest
At Westoberfest, take part in food, music, vendors, apples, and pumpkin giveaways. Sample over 60 beers from nearby award winning craft brewers.