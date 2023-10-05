At CT's Sound on Sound festival, a little rain but lots of love for John Mayer and other big names

The Sound on Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport may finally be finding its groove.

The festival’s second year featured big-name acts like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Connecticut native John Mayer. Concertgoers said they were pleased with changes the festival made after an inaugural year plagued with parking problems, long lines and bad sound.

“Last year, it actually felt a little bit unsafe,” said Lissy Robie, a concert attendee.

Robie recalled portable toilets with no toilet paper and handwashing stations that ran out of soap.

“There wasn't adequate walkways for people and light. The acoustics were really terrible,” Robie said. “But this year is like a complete 180.”

Festival organizers said they worked this year to expand the festival grounds, making it easier for people to find seating and lay out chairs to socialize, eat, and rest. VIP areas were also reduced and the festival only featured one performance stage.

Many concertgoers welcomed the changes, but the weather did not make the festival’s comeback easy.

Heavy rains the day before the concert delayed its opening on Saturday by three hours. Organizers laid out walkways to help attendees avoid the mud, sectioned off wet spots to preserve the land, and communicated with people to dress appropriately for the weather.

But all that bad weather didn’t stop the great music.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public The crowd day two at Sound on Sound Music Festival, Bridgeport, CT (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)

Alanis Morissette, Hozier and Mayer all played. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont even made an appearance to commend the festival, as well as Mayer, who was born in Bridgeport.

“I don’t know what it is about great music festivals and a little bit of rain, but they come together,” Lamont said. “We love Connecticut, we love John Mayer. One of the greatest guitarists, greatest artists, one of the greatest performers from right here in Bridgeport.”

Mayer, whose father worked as an educator in Bridgeport’s public schools, was celebrated by the state with a letter of commemoration from the state and city.

“With the stage so high, I can see the photographers here are struggling to take their photos,” Mayer said. “So I’m going to play this solo again and come closer to the edge of the stage, because I know my father would love to see this in the Connecticut Post tomorrow.”