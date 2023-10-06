© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hartford's Puerto Rican Day Parade is happening on Sunday

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matthew Long-Middleton
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Updated October 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Shakria Soto dances with Luis Quiris after the CICD Puerto Rican Parade, "El Chinchorreo Caravan & Music," a thank-you to health care and essential workers. The caravan ended with a celebration and vaccine clinic at Parkville Market in Hartford, Connecticut, on June 5, 2021.
FILE: Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2021: Shakria Soto dances with Luis Quiris at Hartford's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival.

Hartford’s Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is this Sunday. The annual celebration was postponed in early September after a Hartford Police officer was killed in a car crash and organizers opted to provide time for mourning officers.

While the decision to move was necessary, organizers said, rescheduling the parade wasn’t easy.

“It was hard. Financially, we took a hit,” said Samuel Vega, Jr., president of the Connecticut Institute for Community Development-Puerto Rican Parade Committee (CICD), the non-profit organizer of the annual celebration.

“But again, we had great support from the city. We came together and we figured out how to work it out,” Vega said.

Even after the rescheduling, Vega expects 70 different parade participants, the most in event history.

Organizers say the festival typically draws over 5,000 people to downtown Hartford each year.

This story will be updated.

Tags
News Latest NewsHartford CountyHartford
Matthew Long-Middleton
Matthew Long-Middleton has helped shape Connecticut Public's broadcast and digital reporting, producing and writing since the fall of 2022.
See stories by Matthew Long-Middleton

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content