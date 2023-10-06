Hartford's Puerto Rican Day Parade is happening on Sunday

Hartford’s Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is this Sunday. The annual celebration was postponed in early September after a Hartford Police officer was killed in a car crash and organizers opted to provide time for mourning officers.

While the decision to move was necessary, organizers said, rescheduling the parade wasn’t easy.

“It was hard. Financially, we took a hit,” said Samuel Vega, Jr., president of the Connecticut Institute for Community Development-Puerto Rican Parade Committee (CICD), the non-profit organizer of the annual celebration.

“But again, we had great support from the city. We came together and we figured out how to work it out,” Vega said.

Even after the rescheduling, Vega expects 70 different parade participants, the most in event history.

Organizers say the festival typically draws over 5,000 people to downtown Hartford each year.

This story will be updated.