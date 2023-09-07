© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Hartford's Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival postponed following police officer's death

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matthew Long-Middleton
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
A black sash hangs at the Hartford Safety Complex, mourning the death of Hartford Police Department Officer Bobby Garten, September 7, 2023.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
A black sash hangs at the Hartford Safety Complex, mourning the death of Hartford Police Department Officer Bobby Garten, September 7, 2023.

Hartford's Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival will be postponed after a police officer was killed in a car crash while on duty.

Organizers said the decision was made to provide police officers and the community the opportunity to grieve the death of Officer Bobby Garten following a collision Wednesday night that left Garten dead and another officer injured.

It wasn't an easy decision to make, according to Samuel Vega, Jr., president of the Connecticut Institute for Community Development-Puerto Rican Parade Committee (CICD), the nonprofit that organizes the parade, which had been set for Sunday.

"We understand that this postponement may cost disappointment to our participants, sponsors, volunteers and the community as a whole," Vega said. "But we believe it is imperative to prioritize the current situation, to allow time for healing and reflection. We believe that this is our responsibility as a community come together, we stand for what is right."

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the Puerto Rican parade is an important day in the city and a time when the community comes together to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage. But he noted the parade and festival require additional police staffing. Bronin said many officers stood vigil outside St. Francis Hospital through the night and worked Thursday.

"The police department is grateful for the decision you've made," Bronin told members of the CICD. "They've lost a friend, colleague, a family member. The fact that we won't have to call so many officers in [this weekend] means that some of those officers who need the break the most can have it."

Tags
News Latest NewsHartford County
Matthew Long-Middleton
Matthew Long-Middleton has helped shape Connecticut Public's broadcast and digital reporting, producing and writing since the fall of 2022.
See stories by Matthew Long-Middleton

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public's Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

