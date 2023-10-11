Senator Richard Blumenthal announces pro-LGBTQ+ legislation for service members and veterans

Many of the 1.5 million LQBTQ+ veterans who were discharged from the military still have trouble accessing benefits today. Even those actively serving still deal with inconsistent protections that may put their careers at risk.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is working with house lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to make a change.

Blumenthal gathered with LGBTQ+ advocates at the State Veterans Memorial in Hartford Tuesday to announce a piece of legislation that would benefit active service members and veterans who identify with the LGBTQ+ community.

This bill would create a congressional committee to investigate the impacts of historically harmful anti-LGBTQ+ policies like Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.

“If anyone has the courage and patriotism, the strength and discipline to serve, they should be welcomed, not discouraged,” said Blumenthal.

The Director of Organizational Advancement for the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective, Anthony DiLizia, a gay military veteran himself, spoke in support of the bill.

“Not only is this legislation important in addressing the lasting impacts today, but also addressing the impacts that it’s had on our service members of the past,” said DiLizia.

Blumenthal has bipartisan cosponsors of the bill and hopes it will be passed. For DiLizia, even proposing the bill was a big step.

“I was overwhelmed by the possibility that we could finally comprehensively address the impact of discriminatory and prejudiced policies and regulations that plague LGBTQ+ servicemembers and veterans,” says DiLizia.

The next step for the bill waits in Washington, where members of Congress will vote on it.