Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich breaks ground on $22 million expansion

The Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich has broken ground on a new $22 million expansion designed to improve the space and its programming.

The project was spurred on by $6.5 million in funding through state bonds earlier this summer.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who is a Greenwich resident, attended the event. Lamont commented on his personal connection with the Boys and Girls Club.

“For my family, the Boys and Girls Club has been a big piece of our lives. I used to host the ping pong championships here. My daughter used to play basketball here,” Lamont said.

The project features a number of upgrades including a new regulation-sized gymnasium, a secure vestibule area for drop off and pick up, and an outdoor amphitheater. There will also be plumbing and electrical improvements along with information technology updates.

The building may change, but the commitment to the community remains the same.

Laura Dianis / Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich members, or “Club kids” ready for action during a ground breaking ceremony for the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich $22 million expansion project.

Officials are looking forward to improving the lives of families, said Cristina Vittoria, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich.

“This project will enhance the quality of our services offered here. It’s important for kids to have equitable access to all kinds of programs, regardless of circumstance," Vittoria said.

The three main categories of service at the Boys and Girls Club are academic success and enrichment, healthy lifestyles, and character development.

“Character development to me is what sets the Boys and Girls club apart from other organizations. We focus on young people and what kind of citizens they will become,” Vittoria said.

Members will continue to pay an annual fee of $75, an affordable price for after school care that was important to leave unchanged going forward.

The Boys & Girls Club will continue to provide services while construction ensues. The project is slated for completion in the spring of 2025.