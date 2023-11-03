CT congresswoman’s campaign office vandalized with spray-painted messages about Israel-Hamas war

A campaign office of U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro was vandalized this week with spray-painted pro-Palestinian messages.

The Yale Daily News reports the words “Free Palestin” and “Blood on ur hands” were spray-painted on windows at the Connecticut Democrat’s New Haven office on Orange Street.

DeLauro condemned the vandalism in a statement.

“Violence, vandalism, and the destruction of property are never acceptable,” she said. “Discussion and dialogue are the best way to address serious issues.”

DeLauro has called for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war. She has also said that Israel has a right to defend itself, after Hamas attacked Israel last month.

“I am committed to making sure the staff and volunteers in my office are safe,” DeLauro said. “I hope that moving forward people will know that they can get their message to me with a letter or a phone call rather than resorting to vandalism.”