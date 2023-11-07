New Haven voters consider ballot question to extend terms for elected officials

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker will be seeking a third term on Election Day endorsed by both the Democratic Party and Working Families Party. Elicker will go up against two other candidates: Republican Tom Goldenberg and petitioning candidate Wendy Hamilton.

Elicker won the Democratic primary in September with over 70% of votes against challenger Liam Brennan, a legal aid attorney and former federal prosecutor. Elicker cites some of his accomplishments in office so far as addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable housing and more.

But electing a new mayor won’t be the only thing voters will be asked to consider at the ballot box. New Haven residents will also vote to revise the city charter — an effort that has been in the works since January and has raised debate among local officials.

The question will appear on the ballot as follows: “Shall the City approve and adopt all other Charter changes as recommended by the Charter Revision Commission and approved by the Board of Alders?”

The revision would increase the term length from two to four years for the mayor, alders and city clerk starting in 2027. Other changes would include increasing the annual stipend for alders from $2,000 to $5,000, updating language in the charter to gender-neutral language and more.

Proponents of the change for four-year terms say it would allow local elected officials to focus on governing rather than campaigning every other year, according to the New Haven Independent. If approved, New Haven would join Hartford and Stamford where all elected positions serve for a four-year period. Meanwhile, opponents disagree with the increase and say all the changes to the charter should not fall under one single question.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.