© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Waterbury taps a Democrat to replace Mayor O'Leary. That could help clean up Brass City brownfields

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST

Paul Pernerewski, a Democratic protégé of retiring Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, is now mayor-elect in the city.

Pernerewski, the president of the Waterbury Board of Aldermen, defeated Republican Dawn Maiorano and petitioning candidates Karen Jackson and Keisha Gilliams Tuesday night in an open mayoral election.

Continuing with a Democrat at the helm of city leadership could support Waterbury’s efforts to decontaminate and then redevelop at least 30 brownfields.

“O’Leary has been seen as a state leader on brownfield remediation and has been lauded by the EPA and DEEP for his work on brownfields,” Waterbury Republican-American reporter Livi Stanford said on Connecticut Public’s “The Wheelhouse” on Wednesday. “Many in the state, including the Lieutenant Governor, the Governor, and others, have said that they believe Mr. Pernerewski will continue that important transition.”

There are currently a dozen brownfields in Waterbury actively being remediated, Stanford said.

Pernerewski, 62, is a former general counsel for the Connecticut Airport Authority. He won Tuesday’s election by 577 votes.

O’Leary, the city’s mayor since 2011 – and, before that, the chief of police in Waterbury – announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t run for re-election.
Tags
News 2023 Election
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content