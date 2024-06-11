The first presidential debate is June 27. But will it matter?

With the first presidential debate just two weeks away, an hour on the art and science of the presidential debate. We look at the evolution of debates through history, question whether or not they matter to the election, and even learn about the art of the political putdown.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.