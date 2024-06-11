© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The first presidential debate is June 27. But will it matter?

By Lily Tyson
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
1960: Presidential candidates Richard Nixon (left), later the 37th President of the United States, and John F Kennedy, the 35th President, during a televised debate.
MPI
/
Archive Photos / Getty Images
1960: Presidential candidates Richard Nixon (left), later the 37th President of the United States, and John F Kennedy, the 35th President, during a televised debate.

With the first presidential debate just two weeks away, an hour on the art and science of the presidential debate. We look at the evolution of debates through history, question whether or not they matter to the election, and even learn about the art of the political putdown.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
