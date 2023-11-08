© 2023 Connecticut Public

A 'bitter' rematch between rivals in Danbury ends with GOP losing control of mayor's seat

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST

In 2021, Democrat Roberto Alves came 290 votes shy of winning a mayoral election in Danbury.

But two years later, in a rematch, Alves flipped the city blue to beat his rival, incumbent Republican Mayor Dean Esposito.

Robert Storace, a reporter for the Connecticut Examiner, said on Connecticut Public’s “The Wheelhouse” that a bitter campaign waged between the two continued beyond the close of polls on Election Day.

“There was a lot of bitterness and that came across last night because in his concession speech, Esposito was very bitter and saying a lot of things such as, ‘It’s hard to believe I lost to that guy.’” Storace said.

Part of the bitterness, Storace said, was a claim from Esposito that Mayor-elect Alves would defund the police.

Alves won by 346 votes Tuesday. The victory for Alves breaks a long streak of Republican leadership in the Hat City. Prior to 2023, the GOP in Danbury had won 11 straight mayoral elections.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
