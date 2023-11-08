© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Election Day is finally over!

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST
Voters cast their ballots at the International University for Religion and Peace during the Hartford city elections on Nov. 7, 2023.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
Voters cast their ballots at the International University for Religion and Peace during the Hartford city elections on Nov. 7, 2023.

Tuesday was Election Day in Connecticut!

From Bridgeport to Hartford, some of the state's big, and small, municipalities elected their next mayor.

This hour, we tell you who won, who lost, and why it matters. Plus, a great panel of guests will dig into some of the races and tell us what they might mean for the state at-large.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
