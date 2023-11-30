© 2023 Connecticut Public

A CT food assistance program concludes for the year today. Learn where to use your remaining balance

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published November 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST
Shopper at a pop-up farmers’ market at the Raymond Memorial Library in East Hartford November 29th, 2023. The town is partnering with End Hunger Connecticut! and Killam & Bassette Farmstead to offer a last chance for residents with Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits to use them before the programs expire on November 30th.
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
/
Connecticut Public
Recipients shop at a pop-up farmers’ market at the Raymond Memorial Library in East Hartford November 29th, 2023. The town is partnering with End Hunger CT! and Killam & Bassette Farmstead to offer a last chance for residents with Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits to use them before the programs expire on November 30th.

Connecticut’s Farmers Markets Nutrition Program, which provides supplemental assistance to women, children, seniors, and disabled individuals who meet income and housing guidelines to purchase food, ends for the year today.

At a pop-up farmers market in East Hartford on Wednesday, seniors and WIC participants used their remaining funds for locally produced foods.

Participants will have to re-apply to continue with their benefits as long as they meet the requirements, according to Erin Windham with the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

“We partner with senior sites throughout the state that can be senior centers, senior housing units, other organizations that are verifying their eligibility, that's an income eligibility as well as an age requirement, and we partner with the Department of Public Health who determines eligibility for WIC participants.”

Windham said the federally supported program has over 76,000 participants in Connecticut and typically runs from July 1 through Nov. 30. Participants can use their benefits at 242 local farmers markets and farm stands.

She said any unused funds will not carry over to 2024.

Barry Pickery is a WIC participant from Hartford and a mother of two children. She was at the pop up farmers market in East Hartford on Wednesday to use her benefits.

“The price has gone up a lot. So getting the WIC every month is very, very helpful. Actually it's very helpful right now because it's the end of the month and I'm struggling just a little bit. Today is the last day and I thought I wasn't going to be able to use it and actually I got an email yesterday letting me know that they were going to be here so I think it's awesome.”

Julia Mauer works at the East Hartford Health Department. She was at the pop up farmers market and said she heard the community discussing the same issues as Barry.

“I definitely hear that,” Mauer said. “Inflation is hitting the food market really hard right now.”

From last October to this October, food prices increased by 3.1% in the Northeastern region according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. The only grocery items to decline were meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, down 0.9%.

The following farmers markets and farm stands are open on the last day of the program (Nov. 30), according to a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Agriculture:

Waterbury Market on the Green, West Main Street, Waterbury: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
St. Peter Church Parking Lot, 104 Main Street, Danbury: 2 – 4 p.m.
New Britain Senior Pop-up Market, 67 Martin Luther King Drive, New Britain: 1 – 3 p.m.
Killam and Bassette Farmstead, 1098 Main Street, Glastonbury: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview Market, 14 Tabor Road, Griswold: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Bogue Farms, 3704 River Road, Middletown: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Twin Pines Farm, 121 Blakeman Road, Thomaston: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Stefan Farms, 251 Matianuck Ave., Windsor: Noon – 3 p.m.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer contributed reporting to this story.
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa is a journalist with extensive experience in Latino communities' politics, social issues, and culture. She founded Boceto Media, a digital Spanish-language newspaper based in Connecticut. Maricarmen holds a Bachelor's in Social Work from Springfield College, and a Master's in Journalism and Media Production from Sacred Heart University. As a reporter for Connecticut Public, she is dedicated to delivering accurate and informative coverage of the Hispanic/Latino population in the region. Maricarmen is an experienced and passionate journalist who strives to bring a voice to the stories of her community.
See stories by Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

