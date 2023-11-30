© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bloomfield-based Cigna, employer of thousands in CT, reportedly in merger talks

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST
Insurance giant Cigna's headquarters in Bloomfield.
Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant / TNS
/
Getty
Insurance giant Cigna's headquarters in Bloomfield.

Cigna, a Bloomfield-based health insurer, is reportedly in merger talks with Humana.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which says the cash-and-stock deal could be finalized by year end.

Cigna and Humana are two of the nation's largest health insurers.

The deal, which Reuters says could exceed $60 billion in value, would require government approval and would likely be subject to intense antitrust scrutiny.

Cigna currently employs thousands of workers in Connecticut.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
News Latest NewsHartford County
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content