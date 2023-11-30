Bloomfield-based Cigna, employer of thousands in CT, reportedly in merger talks

Cigna, a Bloomfield-based health insurer, is reportedly in merger talks with Humana.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which says the cash-and-stock deal could be finalized by year end.

Cigna and Humana are two of the nation's largest health insurers.

The deal, which Reuters says could exceed $60 billion in value, would require government approval and would likely be subject to intense antitrust scrutiny.

Cigna currently employs thousands of workers in Connecticut.

This is a developing story and will be updated.