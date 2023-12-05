© 2023 Connecticut Public

CT-based Pratt & Whitney sees boost for its F-35 engine contract

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published December 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST

The Pentagon has announced it intends to have all engine upgrade work for the F-35 fighter jet performed by East Hartford-based Pratt and Whitney.

Military officials said the decision will apply to three variants of the single-engine jet, for another eight years. A statement from the Navy says it is critical that the engine be the same for all three versions of the jet, and that Pratt is the only company that can meet its demands.

Members of Connecticut's Congressional delegation said exploring a possible alternative engine could have been expensive.

U.S. Rep John Larson, a Democrat who represents the region where Pratt and Whitney is based, praised the decision in a statement.

“Today’s announcement will save taxpayers tens of billions of dollars over the life of the program and protect thousands of manufacturing jobs in our state,” Larson said, “ensuring that the best machinists and engineers in the world, from a manufacturing hub right here in Connecticut, will, as we proudly like to say, keep the eagle flying.”

Earlier this year, Pratt won a $66 million contract for engine upgrade work on the F-35.

The company employs more than 11,000 people in East Hartford and Middletown.
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
