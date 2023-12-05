Hartford mayor-elect Arulampalam announces four members of his staff

Hartford’s mayor-elect, Arunan Arulampalam, introduced four new members of his staff who will officially begin working in January.

Emphasizing the importance of trust, Arulampalam expressed confidence in his team and said they care deeply about Hartford.

“Let me just say for all three of the folks here behind me, who I think are incredible rising stars, superstars, this is what the future of leadership looks like in Hartford,” Arulampalam said Tuesday. “I'm bringing in a city hall that looks like our future, that's invested in our future.”

Arulampalam introduced Yahaira Escribano as the new chief of staff. She is currently an elected member of the Hartford Board of Education and a finance and programs officer at the Hartford Land Bank.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Newly appointed Chief of Staff, Yahaira Escribano at Hartford City Hall on Tuesday December 5th, 2023.

“As a child of Myrtle Street growing up there, I saw the trauma I experienced. Now being here at 28 years old at one of the highest levels. It is surreal,” Escribano said. “And I want our community, my community, to know it is possible for our people, for our young people to be here. Myrtle Street is still inside of me. And it is an honor to be here to serve my city at this level.”

Jonathan Harding, the new corporation counsel, was unable to attend the press conference but in a read statement said, “It’s an honor to be part of the transition team, and I look forward to working with the city council and the mayor elect.”

Cristian Corza, the deputy chief of staff, was praised by Arampulam as a rising star and dedicated campaign manager during the election.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Newly appointed Deputy Cheif of Staff, Cristian Corza at Hartford City Hall on Tuesday December 5th, 2023.

Sincere Lawson, is taking the executive assistant role, She is a graduate from Eastern Connecticut State University and brings a background in psychology and criminology to the role.

Arulampalam, who is current CEO of the Hartford Land bank, addressed housing affordability in Hartford, which he had received criticism for during his campaign.

“I've been working on creating a pipeline for Hartford residents, who could take that housing instead who can redevelop housing, both small scale and eventually large scale housing. but, you know, we've got to build the infrastructure for that development to come from our city from the residents of our city”.

The role of new CEO for the Hartford Land Bank once Arulampalam takes office remains to be filled.

Arulampalam announced upcoming meetings to gather community feedback. The first session is Monday, Dec. 11, in the North End of Hartford at American Legion at 6:30 p.m. Another session is planned for Monday, Dec. 18 at the Hartford Public LIbrary Park Street branch at 6:30 p.m..