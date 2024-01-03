CT's first snowstorm of the season could come this weekend

A snow storm could hit Connecticut Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The amount of total snow accumulation is unclear, but forecasters predict the bulk of the precipitation to come late Saturday into Sunday, bringing with it a potential for strong winds.

It would mark the first snowstorm of the season.

“Forecasting the rain/snow line and amounts will become more clear over the next day or two,” the agency says.

Inland predictions call for snow possibly mixed with rain on Sunday with highs in the 30s. Snow is more likely in the state’s northwest corner. Near the coast, rain is currently predicted, possibly mixed with snow and a high near 40.

Forecasters say there is still “lots of uncertainty” about the potential snowstorm.

“For example, the average model error at day 3 is over 150 miles on storm track. This impacts forecasting the rain/snow line,” the NWS says. “Stay tuned to later forecasts.”