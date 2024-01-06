CT prepares for weekend storm expected to bring up to a foot of snow

Connecticut is preparing for its first snowstorm of the season, with forecasters predicting portions of the state could see up to a foot of snow.

A winter storm warning will go into effect starting 4 p.m. Saturday for parts of the state. The warning includes Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties, as well as northern New Haven and Fairfield counties.

A winter storm watch will go into effect Saturday afternoon for northern New London and Middlesex counties, as well as Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut.

Snow, heavy winds and difficult road conditions are expected through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy wet snow may lead to power outages, the NWS warns.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that utility companies will have extra line crews working this weekend in the event of any downed power lines and outages.

Snowfall totals where you live

Inland portions of Connecticut could see snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Five to 10 inches of snow are possible in southern portions of the state, with less expected on the coast.

"Amounts will be lower near the shore where rain mixes in," Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. "Plan on travel delays Saturday night and Sunday."

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Snowfall is expected to begin Saturday evening and be heaviest Saturday night.

A second round of snow is expected to develop Sunday morning before tapering off in the early evening.

Drivers urged to avoid travel

Lamont said residents can help with storm clean up by doing one thing: staying home.

"Stay off the roads," Lamont said. "[It] makes it a lot easier, quicker and safer for us to get the roads plowed."

A travel ban could be implemented, but officials said Friday that current storm projections make that unlikely.

Still, officials warn, even a dusting of snow can make roads treacherous.

"With mild winters the last few years it is critical that drivers be reminded that they need to adjust to the conditions," Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance, said in a statement. "While some vehicles are better equipped for snowy roadways, no vehicle or set of tires can prevent skidding on slick roadways."

AAA recommends drivers prepare a winter emergency kit. That can include a snow shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables, extra warm clothing and blankets — along with drinking water and non-perishable snacks for people (and any pet passengers).

DOT deals with staffing shortages before the storm

Across the state, roads have been pre-treated for icing and hundreds of plow trucks are standing ready to clear the roads, said Garrett Eucalitto, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation.

But a shortage of DOT plow truck drivers and contractors means it will take longer to clean up, he said.

"We're short about a quarter of our contractors this year," Eucalitto said. "It's just a difficult job market, I think they're having difficulty filling positions, just like we are."

Drivers should stay off the roads, but if they have to travel, Eucalitto said, be patient and give plows the space to do their work.

Connecticut Public's Eddy Martinez contributed to this report.