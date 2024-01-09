© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tiny homes created for homeless residents in New Haven go without heat until brought up to code

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published January 9, 2024 at 5:15 PM EST

A week into the new year tiny homes constructed in New Haven for homeless residents remain without heat or electricity.

The six tiny homes were erected in October, in the backyard of a private home, Amistad House on Rosette Street.

Homeless residents are invited by the property owners to live there until they’ve secured permanent housing. The eight tiny home residents make up the Rosette Neighborhood Village.

However, city building officials say the homes are not up to code and do not include kitchens or bathrooms. Residents use the bathroom and kitchen located inside the main house on the property.

While the tiny homes aren’t heated and don’t currently provide electricity, they continue to keep residents sheltered.

New Haven officials are working with Amistad House owners Mark and Luz Colville to bring the property up to code. The Colvilles did not respond to Connecticut Public’s request for comment.

“We gave them an electrical permit, so they could start the electrical process to put the electricity into the buildings, but not turn it on. Just run the power, the wires. We asked her a few more things,” Bob Dillon, New Haven Building Official, said.

The property owners are working to secure the proper permits with both the city and state.

“Just like you would if you built your home. If it's a new house, you're not supposed to occupy it until we say you're all set,” Dillon said. “We've asked for these things with clarity, and we're just waiting for these things.”
Tags
News housingaffordable housinghomelessnessNew Haven CountyNew HavenLatest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content