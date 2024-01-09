Tiny homes created for homeless residents in New Haven go without heat until brought up to code

A week into the new year tiny homes constructed in New Haven for homeless residents remain without heat or electricity.

The six tiny homes were erected in October, in the backyard of a private home, Amistad House on Rosette Street.

Homeless residents are invited by the property owners to live there until they’ve secured permanent housing. The eight tiny home residents make up the Rosette Neighborhood Village.

However, city building officials say the homes are not up to code and do not include kitchens or bathrooms. Residents use the bathroom and kitchen located inside the main house on the property.

While the tiny homes aren’t heated and don’t currently provide electricity, they continue to keep residents sheltered.

New Haven officials are working with Amistad House owners Mark and Luz Colville to bring the property up to code. The Colvilles did not respond to Connecticut Public’s request for comment.

“We gave them an electrical permit, so they could start the electrical process to put the electricity into the buildings, but not turn it on. Just run the power, the wires. We asked her a few more things,” Bob Dillon, New Haven Building Official, said.

The property owners are working to secure the proper permits with both the city and state.

“Just like you would if you built your home. If it's a new house, you're not supposed to occupy it until we say you're all set,” Dillon said. “We've asked for these things with clarity, and we're just waiting for these things.”