Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes to provide campaign update

Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes is expected to give an update Wednesday on the future of his campaign. It is widely expected Gomes will announce if he'll continue to run for mayor or do what fellow mayoral candidate Lamond Daniels did this week, drop out.

Gomes, a Democrat whose court challenges of last year's mayoral primary resulted in a head-spinning series of elections in the state's largest city, has not recently given any indication on what he will decide.

He's expected to speak at 2 p.m. Gomes supporters have given mixed assessments on whether he will continue his campaign.

If Gomes stays in the race, Bridgeport voters would head to the polls for the fourth time in months. A general election would be held on Feb. 27. Gomes would run against incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim , this time as an Independent candidate. Republican candidate David Herz would also be on the ballot.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports Bridgeport’s city council members have launched a campaign to pressure candidates into dropping out to prevent a general election.

If Gomes exits the race, Herz has said he would follow suit. Herz is not expected to win a general election in the heavily Democratic city. Gov. Ned Lamont said recently the city needed to move on.

While Gomes may continue to run, the candidate field got smaller as of Jan. 30, when Daniels, who ran as a petitioning candidate in the general November election, announced on Facebook was withdrawing from the race.

Daniels received the second lowest vote share, getting a little over 13% of the vote.

He released a letter announcing he would drop out.

“I have recognized that the institutional advantages of incumbency are not within my reach as a mayoral candidate.” Daniels said. “Therefore, I do not see a rationale for continuing an unwinnable campaign in the new general election.”

Gomes first ran for mayor in the September mayoral primary, with initial results showing Ganim originally won.

But Gomes immediately claimed the primary was tainted, accusing Ganim’s campaign of electoral fraud. Gomes’ campaign filed a lawsuit to toss the results of the primary. The original results were thrown out in superior court by late October after a judge said they could not be trusted due to absentee ballot fraud allegedly committed by Ganim campaign volunteers.

The decision forced another primary in January even as the general election went ahead as usual in November.

Gomes continued to claim Ganim’s campaign engaged in absentee ballot fraud, but Ganim’s team hit back with similar accusations.

Ganim ended up winning a more decisive victory in the Jan. 23 primary, winning a little over 56% of the vote, according to official state results.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas announced Tuesday that 14 absentee ballots were accidentally not counted. However, despite the oversight the results of that election remain unchanged, she said.

Gomes said the vote tallies were not in his favor on primary night, a marked change from his initial reaction during the September primary, when he immediately claimed the primary vote was tainted by fraud.