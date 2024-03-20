Tweed New Haven Airport announces new nonstop flights

Tweed New Haven Airport will soon start new nonstop flights to Houston, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, and Traverse City, Michigan, this June, through Avelo Airlines, a budget carrier.

The added flights are turning the airport into a regional air travel hub, according to CEO of The New HVN, Michael Jones.

“With these new routes, Tweed is now connected to a total of 24 cities with nonstop flights,” Jones said.

The announcement was made Thursday at the State Capitol in Hartford by Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO, Andrew Levy and Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont said the expansion means more economic growth for Connecticut. The expansion comes months afterAvelo Airlines started weekly nonstop flights from New Haven to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Chairman of The New Haven Airport Authority Board, Matt Hoey said the flights give New Haven area residents more travel choices.

“By connecting Southern Connecticut to these key destinations, we’re opening new opportunities for business, leisure, and tourism,” Hoey said.

One-way ticket prices start at $62 . The airline will use Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, not Boeing 737 Max planes which were temporarily grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year due to safety issues.

While officials praised the added destinations, the flights also mean Tweed will be a more attractive choice for travelers from the New Haven area, according to Levy.

“Whether visiting friends and family, enjoying a leisurely vacation or attending an important business meeting, Avelo offers time and money-saving convenience for Connecticut travelers,” Levy said.

Environmental advocates have criticized the expanding service due to a study showing added flights could lead to more air pollution, and damage the local ecosystem.