Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-95 in Norwalk

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published May 2, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT

A tractor-trailer fire shut down Interstate 95 in Norwalk Thursday morning.

The collision, which involved vehicle fires, caused the closure of both the I-95 north and southbound lanes in the area of Exit 15 in Norwalk, according to the Connecticut State Police.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for an “extended period of time,” police said. Motorists should seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

In a statement, the Norwalk Public Schools said “major delays” were expected for buses Thursday morning.

“Keep track of your scholar’s bus via the Durham Tracking App or you may contact the bus company directly at 203-428-4192 for Bus location or estimated arrival times at the bus stop,” the district said.

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide an update on the crash at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
