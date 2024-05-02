Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-95 in Norwalk

A tractor-trailer fire shut down Interstate 95 in Norwalk Thursday morning.

The collision, which involved vehicle fires, caused the closure of both the I-95 north and southbound lanes in the area of Exit 15 in Norwalk, according to the Connecticut State Police.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for an “extended period of time,” police said. Motorists should seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

#CTTraffic Update: I-95 northbound and southbound in the area of Exit 15 in Norwalk will remain closed for an extended period of time. We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure. Please seek alternate routes and plan for significant traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 2, 2024

In a statement, the Norwalk Public Schools said “major delays” were expected for buses Thursday morning.

“Keep track of your scholar’s bus via the Durham Tracking App or you may contact the bus company directly at 203-428-4192 for Bus location or estimated arrival times at the bus stop,” the district said.

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide an update on the crash at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.