© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT attorney general files lawsuit against Sunrun, alleging deceptive and unlawful sales tactics

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:57 PM EDT
Sunrun employee Gonzalo Najera readies solar panels for installation at a home in Alamo, Calif., on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Scott Strazzante / San Francisco Chronicle
/
Getty
Sunrun employee Gonzalo Najera readies solar panels for installation at a home in Alamo, Calif., on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Connecticut has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against solar panel company Sunrun and several businesses that market or install its panels.

State Attorney General William Tong said in one instance, a pair of salespeople forged a homeowner's signature and impersonated that person's voice. Tong said salespeople allegedly signed the homeowner up for a solar panel contract, even though the person had rejected the offer.

“That to me is shocking,” Tong said. “That somebody — when you need to confirm by voice that they actually do want to purchase solar panels — that someone would forge their voice.”

Homeowners were also allegedly put into long-term solar panel contracts without their full consent, and solar systems were sometimes installed that did not work, Tong said.

“We're also hearing complaints about Sunrun with respect to undisclosed terms in contracts, including price escalations, where people didn't know that the price would go up, and that they'd end up paying more than $100,000 more than they agreed to,” Tong said.

Sunrun didn't respond immediately to a Connecticut Public request for comment, but told WFSB-TV that the sales representatives and installation crews involved were not Sunrun employees and did not meet the company’s expectations. Sunrun says it’s addressing the matter.

Tong said this is the latest in a string of black eyes for the solar panel industry. Other solar companies have also been accused of improper sales and installation practices in Connecticut.

The attorney general says customers should always review contracts before signing and not give into high-pressure sales tactics.

“Always make sure that you know what you're getting into,” Tong said. “Pay attention — not just to the price, but also the length, the term that you're committed to.”
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content