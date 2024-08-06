CT Democrats react to Harris picking Tim Walz as running mate

Connecticut Democrats are applauding Vice President Kamala Harris' decision to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Well before Tuesday morning's announcement, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney on Saturday had issued a statement in support of Walz serving as a running mate.

On Tuesday, Courtney noted Walz's background as a teacher, member of the Army National Guard and member of Congress serving a rural part of Minnesota.

He said Walz's roots in the American heartland will appeal to voters in swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan.

"People are going to look at him and say, 'Yeah, I know that guy,'" Courtney said. "That's actually something pretty special for Democrats going into, again, a critical election."

Gov. Ned Lamont said Harris made an "outstanding choice," describing Walz as a "good friend and a good partner."

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Governor Ned Lamont was the talk of the presser when he arrived with a "Harris Walz" t-shirt.

"I particularly appreciate that he doesn't take himself too seriously, but is very serious about our country's future," Lamont said on social media.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said that Walz has been "one of the most productive governors in the country."

"The down-to-earth, compassionate, regular guy you see on TV is exactly who he is in person," Murphy wrote on social media.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes said Walz is "one of the most human, genuine and authentic elected officials I've ever met."

U.S. Rep. John Larson said Walz and Harris "deeply understand the need to strengthen Social Security and enhance benefits for the first time in more than 50 years."

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer and Michayla Savitt contributed to this report.