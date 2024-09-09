© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

4 CT residents, including 1 teen, die after plane crash in Vermont

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:01 PM EDT
Updated September 9, 2024 at 2:06 PM EDT

Four Connecticut residents were found dead Monday morning inside the wreckage of a small plane that crashed outside a Vermont airport.

The plane crashed Sunday in a wooded area near the Basin Harbor Airport in Ferrisburgh, Vermont, according to Vermont State Police.

Paul Pelletier, 55, of Columbia; Frank Rodriquez, 88, of Lebanon; Susan Van Ness, 51, of Middletown; and Delilah Van Ness, 15, of Middletown were all listed as killed in the crash.

Pelletier was an aerospace and manufacturing teacher at Middletown High School. Delilah Van Ness was a sophomore at the school.

Middletown High School will be closed Tuesday. Support staff is available to provide counseling services to students and staff, officials said.

"This unimaginable loss has left a void in our hearts and our community," said Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos, superintendent of Middletown Public Schools. "Paul, Delilah, and Susan were special individuals whose absence is already being felt throughout our district and city."

Police search for wreckage after plane fails to return to CT

The plane took off from Windham Airport in Connecticut at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a roughly two-hour flight to the airport in Ferrisburgh, police said. The aircraft landed and the four people arrived for a brunch reservation at Basin Harbor, a resort on Lake Champlain. They left the restaurant shortly after noon to fly back to Connecticut and a witness reported seeing the plane on the runway at about 12:15 p.m., police said.

No reports were received “indicating an aircraft in distress or that a plane had crashed,” according to Vermont State Police. When the occupants did not return to Connecticut as expected, relatives contacted police.

Investigators then used cellphone data to help determine the plane’s last known location. Using a drone, the wreckage was found overnight in a wooded area to the east of the airport.

The victims' bodies were brought to the chief medical examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death, police said. The crash is under investigation.

Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer, Patrick Skahill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content