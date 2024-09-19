Puerto Rican Day Parade prepares to step-off in Hartford

The city of Hartford is gearing up to celebrate the 60th year of The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade this Sunday, Sept. 22.

Parade organizers say they are pulling out all the stops in honor of the 60th anniversary of Hartford’s parade.

The parade will feature nearly 3,000 marching participants, community members as well as an array of entertainers.

The Connecticut Institute for Community Development is organizing the festivities.

Board member Maria Isabel Rodriguez says there is renewed excitement this year.

“The 60th year of the parade. So we definitely went big,” Rodriguez said. "So everyone, you know, join us, we're all going to be together in community celebrating."

Rodriguez says everyone is really excited about the fact that after many years, the parade has the opportunity to go down Park Street which she said, “it's definitely a huge thing.”

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. at 990 Park St. and ends at 750 Main St.

Immediately following the parade there will be the Festival of Coqui in Bushnell Park.

The event will run until 9 p.m. Attendees will enjoy live music and food from local restaurants and out-of-town vendors.

Rodriquez says it’s a time to celebrate the Puerto Rican community.

“We are celebrating the culture. We are definitely going to see flags down Park Street. It’s going to be very vibrant and colorful,” Rodriguez said.

Hartford officials want the public to know the parade will result in increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the vicinity of Bushnell Park during the afternoon and evening.