© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart will not seek a seventh term

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published September 24, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT
FILE: New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart celebrating reelection on November 02, 2021.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart celebrating reelection on November 02, 2021.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection, as she again weighs potentially running for governor.

Stewart made the video announcement on her Facebook page.

“I will not be seeking reelection to a seventh term as mayor of the city of New Britain,” Stewart said.

Stewart first ran for office in 2013 at the age of 26, becoming the youngest mayor in the city’s history.

She ended up winning reelection six times and is considered a popular mayor.

But she’s also widely considered a possible contender for the governorship due to her mayoral record and her moderate political positions.

She said in a follow-up press conference Tuesday that she doesn’t have a lot of time to decide, citing her previous 2018 bid where she faced difficulty with fundraising.

“I know that I've got a finite period of time to make that decision,” Stewart said.

She said it’s time for others to lead the city of New Britain.

“It's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life,” she said.

Stewart did not confirm she would run for governor, having already turned down previous chances to campaign in 2022 and after her failed 2018 bid.

But she’s now freed from preparing for a mayoral reelection campaign and she has already confirmed she did not want to run for congress.
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.