© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's what you can (and can't) wear to CT polls this Halloween election season

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:02 PM EDT
A scary mask stands on a shelf in the costume store "Haertels Faschingswelt".
Marcus Brandt
/
dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images
A scary mask stands on a shelf in the costume store "Haertels Faschingswelt".

Early voting in Connecticut is still going through Sunday, and extended hours are being held again on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s also Halloween.

In the small town of Pomfret in Windham County, John Charest, the Republican Registrar of Voters, said his team was prepared for the holiday.

“We have five pounds of candy,” he said. “We’ll share but we’re hoping people will replenish our supply.”

It’s the first election in Connecticut that overlaps with Halloween, since this is the first general election with early and in-person voting as an option. So if you’re thinking about dressing up to cast a ballot, there are some rules about what you can — and can not — wear to the polls.

Decisions surrounding voters’ costumes, masks that hide their entire face, props they can bring in, are up to each municipality, according to the Secretary of the State’s office.

But Connecticut is among the states requiring a “75-foot rule” at polling places. The main takeaway from that law is to not wear anything with a candidate’s name or image within 75 feet of a polling place.

To be more exact, Connecticut law says that limit applies to an outside entrance to a polling place, in a hallway or other approach leading from the entrance, or in a room opening upon any such hallway or approach. It also includes showing campaign materials or offering them to another person within those boundaries.

That means it’s OK to wear that Spider-Man costume, Charest jokes, as long as Spider-Man isn’t running for office.

“The end result is everybody seems to understand what makes sense and what doesn't," said Bill Anderson, Pomfret’s Democratic Registrar of Voters. “But Halloween, it would be great if people came … because that gives us some level of humor involved in what it is that we're trying to do.”

Across Connecticut, early voting turnout continues to be good with under a week left before Election Day. According to the Secretary of the State’s office, over 455,000 early and in-person votes were cast by 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Tags
News Latest News2024 Election
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.