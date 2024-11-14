© 2024 Connecticut Public

CT unveils ‘Christmas Movie Trail’ to spotlight filming locations, holiday tourism

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
A scene from “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane” is shot outside The Silas W. Robbins House in Wethersfield, Connecticut.
Synthetic Cinema International
A scene from 2018's “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane” is shot outside The Silas W. Robbins House in Wethersfield, Connecticut.

Fans of Christmas movies have a new list of destinations with the Connecticut Office of Tourism’s launch of the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail.

“The Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail is a curated guide, connecting travelers with the accommodations, dining spots, and attractions that play a role in 22 films from Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, BET, and Universal Studios,” the office said in a news release.

Officials gathered for a launch event Wednesday at Wethersfield’s historic Silas W. Robbins House, which served as a filming location for the 2018 Hallmark film “Christmas on Huckleberry Lane.“

“I love the idea of a Christmas movie trail,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “We’ve got a beer trail, we’ve got a wine trail – how about a nonalcoholic trail for a change? How about a Christmas movie trail, which just showcases what makes this state so amazing?”

Stops include the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, featured in “Next Stop, Christmas,” and the Bushnell Park Carousel from “The Ghosts of Christmas Always.”

George Norfleet, executive director of the Connecticut Office of Film, TV, and Digital Media, said film production is big business in the state.

“Holiday films are significant contributors to our economy,” Norfleet said. “$58 million has been spent behind the making of holiday films in Connecticut alone. This is something that isn’t just looking good and making people feel good, but it’s about business. It creates jobs. These movies have created 2,000 jobs across various sectors, as well.”

Andrew Gernhard, a Norwich native and producer of Christmas films, said the trail was a great idea.

“Christmas movies have become huge and it’s great that they have a home in Connecticut. I just want to bring more and more here to bring work, to bring notoriety,” Gernhard said. “I think this trail is perfect, ‘cause for years, everybody asked me ‘Where was this shot? Where do we go?’ And now we can actually find all the places that these movies were shot in.”
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

