Struggling with student loan debt? A new CT state office is now tasked to help

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:51 PM EST
Michelle Jarvis-Lettman of Windsor, Connecticut, will fill the role of student loan ombudsperson. Her office, announced Wednesday, will work with borrowers to resolve their complaints, educate people about their rights and connect them with resources.
John_Lamb
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
The future of federal student loan forgiveness remains uncertain following the reelection of Donald Trump. But Connecticut recently took its own step to strengthen protections for borrowers, appointing its first student loan ombudsperson to be an independent authority on policies impacting borrowers.

Jarvis-Lettman has spent over 15 years working in financial aid at various universities and community colleges, according to a statement from Gov. Ned Lamont.

“My passion is helping student loan borrowers fully understand their rights and responsibilities when it comes to paying back their loans, and I look forward to assisting as many people as possible,” Jarvis-Lettman said in the statement.

The appointment comes during a time of "nationwide uncertainty" over student loans, Lamont said. Across the U.S., Americans owe about $1.6 trillion in student loans according to summer data from Pew Research Center.

The ombudsperson was first designated under Connecticut’s 2015 “student loan bill of rights,” but the position was created with a caveat that it be filled only “within available appropriations.” Lawmakers funded the role in 2023.

State Rep. Jason Doucette, the Democratic co-chair of the legislature’s Banking Committee, said he was "thrilled" to see the office finally get filled.

“With the complicated and ever-changing landscape of issues in student loan servicing, including the numerous repayment, forbearance, and forgiveness programs, the launch of this office comes at a critical time for Connecticut’s student loan borrowers,” he said.

Nationwide, one in four adults carries student loan debt, according to Pew.

The new state position comes as Connecticut is gearing up to roll out its new student loan reimbursement program on Jan. 1. That program, which will be run by the Office of Higher Education, was approved in the 2024 legislative session.
