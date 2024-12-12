Governor names CT's first chief equity and opportunity officer

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced Mariana Monteiro as the state’s first chief equity and opportunity officer.

“You know, we live in a day and age where, down in Washington, [diversity, equity and inclusion] is being challenged , to put it mildly, and a lot of talk about a meritocracy,” Lamont said at a Capitol press conference announcing the appointment. “I don’t think you have a real meritocracy unless you do outreach and make sure everybody, regardless of background, knows that they have an opportunity to serve this state.”

Monteiro, who has previously served in DEI roles at Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and the Otis Elevator Company, will be charged with making state government more representative of the population it serves.

“Talent is equally distributed across human beings, statistically. Opportunity is not,” Monteiro said. “So it’s upon the government, in representation of all the constituencies, to make sure that we reach and uplift those pockets of talent that may not otherwise be visible.”

Monteiro’s role in the governor’s office was created earlier this year via executive order. Among her responsibilities are developing a statewide DEI strategy, assessing state agencies for disparities and barriers to access, and identifying training opportunities for state employees.

The appointment comes as some Republican-led states have banned DEI initiatives in government and higher education, and weeks before an incoming president, who has previously railed against the “ Marxist concept of ‘equity ,’” assumes office.

Cheryl Sharp, deputy director of the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, said her office would be working closely with Monteiro.

“We are so happy to have you join us as a collaborator and a partner in this state as we endeavor to minimize the impact of, the rippling effect of, national criticism about diversity, equity and inclusion,” Sharp said. “The urgency of now is so important.”

Monteiro said despite the national conversation about DEI, she’s optimistic about her work in Connecticut.

“We have great leaders, both in the state and also in the federal government, that are responsive to the needs of society,” Monteiro said. “So I tend to believe that there's going to be a lot of noise for a while, but at the end, I think everybody cares for the dignity [and] for the respect of human beings. The United States is a beacon of hope in the world, regardless of some of the difficult times that we face.”

“There is hope,” Monteiro said.