© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In East Hartford, Larson highlights local impacts of potential federal funding freeze

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published January 30, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
East Hartford Mayor Connor Martin (left) and Congressman John Larson (right) answer questions at a town hall at the East Hartford Senior Center about the potential impacts of federal government funding freezes on the town’s elderly residents on January 30, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
East Hartford Mayor Connor Martin (left) and Congressman John Larson (right) answer questions at a town hall at the East Hartford Senior Center about the potential impacts of federal government funding freezes on the town’s elderly residents on January 30, 2025.

Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson was home in the state’s 1st Congressional District Thursday to talk with constituents about a “chaotic” week in Washington.

Before a crowd at the East Hartford Senior Center, Larson said the Trump White House’s order to freeze federal funding, since rescinded and blocked by courts, was “poorly executed.”

“When you talk about freezing federal funds for child care, life-saving cancer treatments, community health centers, I don’t think President Trump or Elon Musk lost a moment’s sleep thinking about their actions and what they’re carrying out,” Larson said. “But what changed their mind? … People spoke up.”

Larson was accompanied by East Hartford Mayor Connor Martin, a Democrat, who said he was “frustrated” by the week’s confusion over which federal funding would stop. Martin listed town services like immunization programs, workforce development courses and breastfeeding counseling as examples of what programs in his town could be affected.

“If we lose this federal funding, but want to maintain these essential services, I would almost have to ask for more tax money, or we'd have to build this into the budget,” Martin said. “Without knowing which way this is going to go, we're obviously concerned.”

Larson said that as of Thursday afternoon, he believed that a court order blocking the freeze and the White House’s rescission of its original memo meant “dollars are getting where they need to go.”

But he stressed vigilance, noting the White House press secretary had posted on social media that only the funding freeze memo had technically been rescinded. The secretary had said that the review of federal funding and policies will continue to determine what aligns with the Trump administration’s priorities.

“Right now, it's very chaotic and very uncertain, so the main thing is to stay the course through our system of checks and balances, a.k.a. the legislative branch and the judicial branch, to make sure that we bring clarity,” Larson said. “These things shouldn't be rushed through. They should go through regular order.”
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.