© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Bridgeport, a celebration of robotics – and the students who create them

Connecticut Public Radio | By Samantha Russell
Published February 26, 2025 at 8:12 AM EST
Samantha Russell
/
Connecticut Public
More than 100 of the best middle school and high school robotics teams across the state competed in the VEX Robotics V5 State Championships in Bridgeport.

Robotics is more than just metal screws and remote controllers.

Middle school and high school students from across Connecticut say they’re learning valuable skills to problem solve and think critically.

They put those skills on display this week at the VEX Robotics V5 State Championships in Bridgeport.

Robotics tables filled the Total Mortgage Arena. So did lots of chatter as contestants eagerly worked their machines and demonstrated live performances.

The competition brought in more than 100 of the best middle school and high school robotics teams across the state.

School teams have been working since last fall to perfect their robots. Students looked proudly on as their creations stood on tables and drove across floors.

Raman Kasabrukhau – a competitor from Plainville High School – showed off his team’s creation, a metallic motor vehicle nearly 18 inches tall.

“It’s pretty good, it’s very consistent,” he said. “When you’re driving it, you just know what’s gonna happen with the robot. It pushes very, very well.”

VEX Robotics is a program that teaches students how to design and build robots. It also assists them in developing STEM skills.

This week’s event is “a showcase of Connecticut’s brightest young minds in STEM,” said Bill McDonough, the championship director.

The championship spotlights “the growing impact of robotics education and represents the future of innovation and technology in our state,” McDonough said in a statement.

Qualifying teams will advance to the world championship in Texas in May.

Students competing at the Bridgeport event engage in hands-on lessons, training and coaching, according to Christopher Stone, director of CT STEM Academy, a sponsor of the competition.

“Integrating STEM into youth schools is crucial for fostering the next generation of thinkers, problem solvers and innovators,” Stone said.

To prepare for the event in Bridgeport, a team from Broadview Middle School in Danbury met for two-and-a-half hours, three days per week – for several months.

Danbury’s team had already won two out of three of its matches. But the team was not immune to robot construction challenges.

After their conveyer belt got stuck on a piece of metal and folded, the student engineers realized they needed more support beams. Quick thinking led them to attach the beams right before it was needed for competition.

Aside from teamwork, commitment and critical thinking, robotics is teaching students the importance of self-confidence and improvement.

Killingly High School junior Sebastian Sierakowski recalled last year’s competition when his team won the Innovative Award. His team’s goal this year was to claim that award again – along with more.

Sierakowsi’s robot, which he built by himself, works its “brain” to develop solutions.

Sierakowski, who wants to be an engineer, said the competition is helping him boost his engineering skills.

“I really stepped up, I built this entire robot, coded it on my own,” Sierakowski said. “And I’ve just taught myself a lot of stuff that is crucial right now.”
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Samantha Russell
See stories by Samantha Russell

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.