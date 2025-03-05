© 2025 Connecticut Public

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards honored with governor's award: 'Thank you, Connecticut'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published March 5, 2025 at 8:25 PM EST
Legendary Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards received the first ever Inaugural Governor’s Award of Excellence from Governor Ned Lamont at the Westport Library in Westport, Connecticut on March 5th, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Legendary Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards received the inaugural Governor's Award of Excellence from Gov. Ned Lamont at the Westport Library in Westport, Connecticut on March 5, 2025.

The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards has earned many honors through the years: Hit songs. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Won several Grammys.

But the legendary guitarist’s latest honor hits close to home.

Richards, a longtime Connecticut resident, on Wednesday received the inaugural Connecticut Governor’s Award of Excellence. He was recognized for his support of local arts organizations.

Richards, who lives in Weston, accepted the award at the Westport Library from Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife, Annie.

“Thank you, Connecticut,” Richards said. “You kind of get lost for words with something like this around your neck.”

The award was presented to a packed auditorium as music from the Rolling Stones catalog was piped in from speakers. Fans included state officials like Attorney General William Tong and Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, as well as local leaders.

Lamont said the award recognizes residents’ contributions to the arts.

“This award was created to honor those whose creativity, resourcefulness, and passion have made a lasting impact on our state and beyond,” Lamont said in a statement before the ceremony. “Keith Richards is the epitome of these values — not only as one of the most influential musicians of all time but as a dedicated supporter of the arts, education, and community causes right here in Connecticut.”

Lamont stood awkwardly at the podium with Richards for a few minutes as the award made its way to the stage. Lamont made light of the situation by alluding to a musical rivalry with another acclaimed British rock band.

“So, what do you think of the Beatles,” Lamont said, as the crowd laughed.

Richards responded: “The library is amazing.”

As Richards accepted the award, he declared that Connecticut, where he's lived for 40 years, has “been a great place for me.”

“When the kids were young, I said, ‘I've got to get the kids out of New York City,’” he said. “They don't get any fresh air at all. So we moved up here, and ever since then … we've had a great life. The family's had a great life. The kids grew up great. I'm incredibly happy about everything.”

Richards, considered by many music critics to be one of the best guitarists in the history of music, has donated to Ridgefield groups like SPHERE, a theater that caters to performers with disabilities, and the Prospector Theater, a film theater employing people with disabilities.

Legendary Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards also received an honorary library card from Westport Library Director Bill Harmer in Westport, Connecticut on March 5th, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Legendary Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards also received an honorary library card from Westport Library Director Bill Harmer in Westport, Connecticut on March 5th, 2025.

Westport Library Director Bill Harmer (his favorite Rolling Stones album is "Exile on Main St.") said the award ceremony’s location also ties into the library’s mission to support the arts.

“As a library that celebrates creativity, storytelling, and the transformative power of the arts, we couldn’t imagine a more fitting place for this historic event,” Harmer said. “Keith’s legacy is woven into the fabric of music history.”

Harmer said it took 18 months to work out an agreement for Richards to appear at the library, citing the musician’s schedule.

The governor’s award comes more than 35 years after the Rolling Stones spent several weeks rehearsing in the Connecticut town of Washington, in Litchfield County, renting out a former boarding school, according to The New York Times. 

Some residents weren’t happy about the commotion caused by the visitors, and reportedly formed a group called “Roll the Stones out of Town.”

But others with Connecticut roots, such as Linda Bruce, spoke fondly of Richards at Wednesday’s event. Bruce, 66, said she regularly bumped into him while shopping when she used to live in Westport.

Bruce later moved to Maine, but drove back to Westport to attend the ceremony.

“How he was on stage pretty much exemplified how he is ... soft spoken, indeed,” Bruce said.
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

