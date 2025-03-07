CCSU celebrates African diasporic strength and culture

The Center of Africana Studies at Central Connecticut State University held its 31st annual conference Thursday, celebrating African strength, culture and how people can help be an ally for the Black community.

Dr. Helen Neville, professor of Educational Psychology and Africana Studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne, gave a presentation on radical hope and healing.

Neville said radical hope is about believing collective efforts as a group can influence change and create a better future for people of color.

“I experienced joy connected to my ethnic identity during community festivals, celebrating our cultural heritage surrounded by traditional music, vibrant decorations and familiar foods, I felt a deep sense of belonging and pride in my roots,” Neville said.

Combining the belief of radical hope with ethnic identity can create a sense of joy because there is “something healing within us,” Neville said.

In one of her studies, almost 200 black women experienced higher levels of “critical consciousness.” Meaning they were better able to identify and challenge social, economic and political oppression, because they had increased levels of radical hope.

Neville said those who adopt colorblind racial beliefs, the belief that race or ethnicity should not be considered and actually do more damage to the psychological wellbeing of the Blacks.

This is due to the fact colorblind racial beliefs are the denial of racial differences and racism. According to data compiled by the American Psychological Association, which includes studies by Neville, suggest color-blind racial ideology is ineffective and actually promotes racial tension.

Neville recognized the importance of recognizing race and ethnicity in America during such uncertain times.

“We cannot lose our history, especially now that they're scrubbing so much stuff from the internet. We need to keep these and share them, like dating and or upholding rights,” Neville said.

Francine Whyte, a junior at CCSU and one of the Share Your Voice poetry winners, said she interpreted radical hope to mean learning from the past, while watching what is happening in the present.

Whyte shared a portion of her poem saying, “remember we are humans together. This great nation may be divided, together we are always united.”

“If you smile, someone else will smile. If you cheer, someone else will cheer. You show up, someone else will show up,” Whyte said.

“So just by being here, you're doing radical hope, because you're taking time out of your busy day to come here. By doing that, you actually care about your black people and what we bring to the world, just by showing up, just show up.”