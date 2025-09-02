© 2025 Connecticut Public

A former New Haven landfill will soon transform into a solar farm that can power hundreds of homes

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 2, 2025 at 6:24 PM EDT
Ryan Linares, Greenskies’ director of business development, at the site of a former landfill that will be turned into a solar farm over the next six months on September 6, 2025.
Abigail Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Ryan Linares, Greenskies’ director of business development, at the site of a former landfill that will be turned into a solar farm over the next six months on September 6, 2025.

Soon, a grassy hill in New Haven will be covered with more than 1,900 solar panels.

The hill – a former landfill at New Haven’s transfer station – will transform into a solar farm over the next six months.

The project not only gives unusable land new life. It will also increase electricity supply, which will be sold to United Illuminating at a fixed rate, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

“That's, to give you an idea, enough to power 200 homes' electricity used for one year,” Elicker said. “It's a lot of power, or it's the equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions avoided by recycling over 81,000 trash bags of waste rather than landfilling them.”

It will be the 12th solar farm in Connecticut completed by developer Greenskies Clean Energy, and the first landfill solar farm in New Haven.

The landfill solar project is the latest in a series of steps in New Haven to increase environmentally-friendly tactics, Elicker said.

The city has electrified municipal buildings and vehicles and it’s encouraged increased adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements among residents, homeowners and businesses.

“Despite the federal government just backing off altogether on any sort of green energy, we are leaning into it and leading the way and doing everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint, be environmental stewards of our Earth,” Elicker said.

Greenskies is leasing the land and will pay the city of New Haven $72,000 annually. The landfill was capped and covered with two feet of soil decades ago, said Ryan Linares, Greenskies’ director of business development.

The energy produced will be sold to United Illuminating at a 20-year fixed rate, according to Linares.

“They have the option or they delegate where that power is distributed, the power will be used locally, whether or not UI has the authority to discount that power,” Linares said.
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

