© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homelessness in CT rose nearly 10% this year

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT
FILE: The women’s dorm at the New London Homeless Center. The national homelessness rate increased by 18% this year, up from a 12% increase last year, according to Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness Chief Executive Officer Sarah Fox.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: The national homelessness rate increased by 18% this year, up from a 12% increase last year, according to Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness Chief Executive Officer Sarah Fox.

Homelessness in Connecticut increased this year by more than 9%, which is down from a 13% increase last year.

Currently, about one in every 1,000 Connecticut residents is experiencing homelessness, according to Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness Chief Executive Officer Sarah Fox.

“We must deepen our commitment to prevention, strengthen crisis response services and expand affordable housing to continue driving numbers down and ensure all of our neighbors have a safe place to call home,” Fox said.

The national homelessness rate increased by 18% this year, up from a 12% increase last year, according to Fox.

“After a decade of decrease, we're in our fourth consecutive year of increase. But the rate of increase has dropped, and it places us ahead of the national curve,” Fox said.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), commissioned the Point-in-Time Count report. It involves the state’s homeless service providers tallying the number of people experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness on a single winter night.

The national homelessness rate increased by 18% this year, up from a 12% increase last year, according to Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness Chief Executive Officer Sarah Fox.

Previously, the rate of increase in homelessness in Connecticut exceeded the national average.

This year, Connecticut’s research and report was conducted by Nutmeg Consulting in partnership with Continuums of Care, state agencies, Coordinated Access Networks (CANs) and providers.

On Jan. 28 of this year, there were more than 3,500 people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut, both sheltered and unsheltered. This is an increase of 325 people over last year.

However, there was a 45% increase in unsheltered homelessness, which means those who are unhoused sleep outdoors, or in cars rather than emergency shelters beds.

The numbers show Connecticut’s homeless response system is successful, but needs more resources, Fox said.

“It's not so much, ‘What were we doing last year?’ Because the system's in place. It works,” Fox said. “It's a compounding impact of the affordable housing crisis, of not having enough permanent housing beds.”

Connecticut has increased its shelter capacities by more than 570 beds in recent years, but it still isn’t enough, Department of Housing (DOH) Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.

“We see the reductions in the rate of increase of homelessness year over year,” Mosquera-Bruno said. “Family households experiencing homelessness also showed a drop year over year. These data points tell us that prevention is working.”

The Point-in-Time results are both a sign of progress and a reminder of how much is left to be done in Connecticut, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DHMAS) Commissioner Nancy Navarretta said.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.