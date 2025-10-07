© 2025 Connecticut Public

Fairfield finishes strengthened storm infrastructure nearly 13 years after Superstorm Sandy

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 7, 2025 at 1:58 PM EDT
FILE: A view of the wastewater treatment tanks at the waste facility on Richard White Way in Fairfield, Conn.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A view of the wastewater treatment tanks at the waste facility on Richard White Way in Fairfield, Conn.

October marks 13 years since Superstorm Sandy ravaged Connecticut. The town of Fairfield is now reflecting on how the storm and the damage it caused shaped the town’s storm preparedness strategies.

In 2012, Sandy damaged more than 1,000 homes in Fairfield and required the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents, according to Connecticut Department of Housing’s Mia Delaire.

“This was not simply a weather event, it was a wake up call to strengthen our infrastructure and planning for the future,” Delaire said. “Moving beyond recovery and moving towards resilience by coupling immediate need with forward looking solutions, Fairfield has strengthened its capacity to withstand future storm events and protect its critical services.”

Statewide, the storm damaged about 3,000 homes and knocked out power to more than 600,000 families. It cost Connecticut more than $350 million in damage and exposed the state’s infrastructure weaknesses.

Following the storm, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) gave Connecticut more than $150 million to work on repairs, about $7 million of which went to Fairfield.

The funds provided flood control structures, a storm water pump station and backup grid services in case the power goes out for an extended period.

Two projects in Fairfield helped the town recover from Sandy. One project updated flood controls. While the second established a microgrid, or “a core generation and backup” for town facilities. This grid helps ensure power and services stay in place should there be an extended power outage, Delaire said.

The backup grid was finished recently, according to Fairfield Public Works General Manager John Cottell.

“The microgrid project actually started with a contract back in 2015 as they were applying for the HUD grants,” Cottell said. “We had a few delays with it, but we finally completed this past year.”

Fairfield’s improvements on the wastewater system were used to highlight Connecticut’s response and adaptation to climate change during the state’s second annual sustainability and resiliency week.

Aspects of Fairfield’s work to repair and strengthen its storm protections took years due to the complexity of the project and delays.

Repairing and adding to the town’s storm management system was complicated, according to Bill Hurley, Engineering Manager for the town of Fairfield.

“They had to be constructed without disrupting operations of the treatment plant, but the critical infrastructure also included the animal shelter and a composting facility as well,” Hurley said. “One of the things that I would suggest to people is to realize that there's always going to be unexpected situations that occur.”

Despite the projects’ complexities, both parts of the infrastructure upgrades are complete.

“Fairfield has strengthened its capacity to withstand future storm events and protect its critical services,” Delaire said.
