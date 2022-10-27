The town of Avon is paying more than $11k to keep one document secret

In 2018, a town employee in Avon spent more than a year observing and documenting the work of police chief Mark Rinaldo into an 11-page report. Rinaldo was placed on leave and then retired a few months later in 2019.

When a Farmington resident requested access to the document through the Freedom of Information Act, the town declined, arguing it was protected by attorney-client privilege.

Since then, Avon has twice refused to make the document public, appealing the Freedom Of Information Commission’s decision in November 2021 and again when their appeal was dismissed by New Britain Superior Court in September 2022.

Connecticut Public reached out to Avon Town Manager Brandon Robertson and the former police chief but both declined to comment.

The document remains secret while the third appeal is being processed. Ongoing legal representation for the town will cost $270 per hour, records show.

