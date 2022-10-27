© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Investigative News

The town of Avon is paying more than $11k to keep one document secret

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sam Pappas,
Jim Haddadin
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Sastre says that when he first began filing FOI requests he spent hours writing formal complaint letters. Now he generally forwards an email where his request for information was denied to the Freedom of Information Commission with a just a brief explanation.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Case records describe the lengthy public records dispute over whether the town of Avon must disclose a document that would shed light on its former police chief's retirement.

The town of Avon has spent more than $11,500 of taxpayer money in a legal battle to keep one document out of public hands.

In 2018, a town employee in Avon spent more than a year observing and documenting the work of police chief Mark Rinaldo into an 11-page report. Rinaldo was placed on leave and then retired a few months later in 2019.

When a Farmington resident requested access to the document through the Freedom of Information Act, the town declined, arguing it was protected by attorney-client privilege.

Since then, Avon has twice refused to make the document public, appealing the Freedom Of Information Commission’s decision in November 2021 and again when their appeal was dismissed by New Britain Superior Court in September 2022.

Connecticut Public reached out to Avon Town Manager Brandon Robertson and the former police chief but both declined to comment.

The document remains secret while the third appeal is being processed. Ongoing legal representation for the town will cost $270 per hour, records show.

Read more in the latest edition of The Accountability Project's monthly newsletter, The Reporter's Notebook.

Investigative News
Sam Pappas
See stories by Sam Pappas
Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is a data journalist for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer for NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
See stories by Jim Haddadin

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate