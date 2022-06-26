© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports News

Xander Schauffele wins at Travelers Championship after Sahith Theegala’s double bogey

By By PAT EATON-ROBB // Associated Press
Published June 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT
trophy.jpeg
1 of 30  — trophy.jpeg
Xander Schauffele holds the trophy after winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
sahith_theegala.jpeg
2 of 30  — sahith_theegala.jpeg
Sahith Theegala hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole on his second attempt at the shot during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
RoryPINK.jpeg
3 of 30  — RoryPINK.jpeg
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, greets fans as he walks to the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
kevinKisner.jpeg
4 of 30  — kevinKisner.jpeg
Kevin Kisner acknowledges the gallery after sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
hankshake.jpeg
5 of 30  — hankshake.jpeg
Xander Schauffele, left, and Patrick Cantlay shake hands after finishing the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Schauffele finished one stroke ahead of Cantley for the lead heading into the final round on Sunday.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
sahith.jpeg
6 of 30  — sahith.jpeg
Sahith Theegala throws his club while after hitting on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
xanderSaturday1.jpeg
7 of 30  — xanderSaturday1.jpeg
Xander Schauffele putts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
gass.jpeg
8 of 30  — gass.jpeg
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits out of the rough on the second hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
xanderSATURDAY2.jpeg
9 of 30  — xanderSATURDAY2.jpeg
Xander Schauffele reacts after a putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
rory2.jpeg
10 of 30  — rory2.jpeg
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits on the fourth hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
harris3.jpeg
11 of 30  — harris3.jpeg
Harris English hits from the rough on the 12th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn
. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
harris2.jpeg
12 of 30  — harris2.jpeg
Harris English hits from the rough on the 12th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
XanderSchauffele5.jpeg
13 of 30  — XanderSchauffele5.jpeg
Xander Schauffele walks on the eighth hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
XanderSchauffele3.jpeg
14 of 30  — XanderSchauffele3.jpeg
Xander Schauffele walk on the eighth green during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
XanderSchauffele2.jpeg
15 of 30  — XanderSchauffele2.jpeg
Xander Schauffele putts on the seventh green during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
XanderSchauffele.jpeg
16 of 30  — XanderSchauffele.jpeg
Xander Schauffele watches his shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
harris_.jpeg
17 of 30  — harris_.jpeg
Harris English watches his shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
patrick.jpeg
18 of 30  — patrick.jpeg
Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1000 (10).jpeg
19 of 30  — 1000 (10).jpeg
J.T. Poston shoots out of the bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
scottie.jpeg
20 of 30  — scottie.jpeg
Scottie Scheffler hits on the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
jt.jpeg
21 of 30  — jt.jpeg
J.T. Poston reacts after finishing his round on the ninth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
jordan.jpeg
22 of 30  — jordan.jpeg
Jordan Spieth sits on the 12th fairway during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
zach.jpeg
23 of 30  — zach.jpeg
Zach Johnson shoots out of the bunker on the 10th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
sung.jpeg
24 of 30  — sung.jpeg
Sung Kang, of South Korea, hits from the rough on the second hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
markh.jpeg
25 of 30  — markh.jpeg
Mark Hubbard hits from the rough on the 15th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Xander.jpeg
26 of 30  — Xander.jpeg
Xander Schauffele putts on the eighth green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
martin.jpeg
27 of 30  — martin.jpeg
Martin Laird, of Scotland, hits on the 18th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
chad.jpeg
28 of 30  — chad.jpeg
Chad Ramey putts on the second green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
rory_shake.jpeg
29 of 30  — rory_shake.jpeg
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks off the on the ninth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
rory.jpeg
30 of 30  — rory.jpeg
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after a shot on the 12th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole Sunday, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead.

A stroke ahead entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two strokes. The Olympic champion had a 19-under 261 total.

“My mind was telling me to hit a good drive and then use your sand wedge or lob wedge in there and make birdie,” Schauffele said. “To sit there and watch what happened was a bit of a shock, obviously. I really had to try and focus on the task at hand.”

Theegala shot a 67, and Poston had a 64.

Schauffele won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour and the second this season after teaming with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

Theegala was lurking near the top of the leaderboard all day and grabbed a share of the lead on 15, driving the green on the par-4 hole and making a 4-foot birdie putt. He overtook Schauffele with an 11-footer for birdie on 17, pumping his fist.

But the former Pepperdine star hit his tee shot on 18 left and into the front lip of a fairway bunker. He needed two tries to get out the bunker.

“Somehow my body just, I just straight bladed it,” he said. “I had room there. I don’t know how it looked, but I had room there. Just didn’t think I would let myself blade it. But I guess the moment was — and then from there it’s, like, got to try and make 5 now.”

His 12-foot bogey putt lipped out, and he fell to his knees in agony.

“I did everything I thought I had to do and it just happened to be everything bad culminated on one hole,” he said. “I did so much good.”

Theegala was trying to become just the second rookie to win this season, joining Chad Ramey, who won in the Dominican Republic. The 2020 Travelers was his first professional start, but he missed the cut.

Schauffele, meanwhile was consistent, with two birdies and a bogey on the front before mirroring that score on the back.

He had a chance to tie Theegala on the 17th, but missed a 27-footer.

Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen, from nearby Wellesley, Massachusetts, was fourth at 15 under after a 66.

The Stanford star was looking to become the first amateur to win on the tour since Phil Mickelson it in 1991. He shot a 31 on the front nine, including an eagle on No. 6 after putting a 261-yard approach a foot from the hole. He finished with a 66.

“I felt really good and comfortable out there, then near the end had a couple of hiccups, which happens sometimes,” said Thorbjornsen, who added that he plans to return to college in the fall. “I don’t think I was too nervous, just a couple of miss-executions.”

The previous best finish by an amateur at the Connecticut tournament came in 1966, when Tim Grant finished tied for sixth place at the nearby Wethersfield Country Club in what was then known as the Insurance City Open.

Poston, who was the co-leader after shooting a first-round 62, started the day tied for seventh place, nine strokes back. He put up a bogey-free 64, finishing with his sixth birdie of the day.

Sports News
By PAT EATON-ROBB // Associated Press
See stories by By PAT EATON-ROBB // Associated Press