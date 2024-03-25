UConn rolls into Sweet 16, Yale eliminated in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

UConn beat Northwestern Sunday night in the second round of the men's NCAA Tournament, while Yale fell to San Diego State in their second round matchup. UConn will face San Diego State Thursday in Boston.

Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton and the top-seeded Huskies overwhelmed an undermanned Northwestern team 75-58 on Sunday night to sail into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Newton had 20 points and 10 assists, and Clingan finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Connecticut led wire-to-wire and became the first defending national champion to reach the regional semifinals since Duke in 2016.

“Just obviously impressed with the performance. Just really attacked them in the paint,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “Obviously, the injuries that they have sustained during the year changed the total complexion of that team.”

The Huskies (33-3) built a 30-point cushion with 13:27 left and matched a program record for wins set by the 2013-14 national title squad. They’ll play Thursday night in the East Region semifinals against No. 5 seed San Diego State, after San Diego State beat Yale 85-57 Sunday night.

