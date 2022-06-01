Body found in Connecticut River in Wethersfield is missing Manchester woman

Police said Tuesday that a body found in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield is a woman missing from Manchester since late December.

Sherrian Howe, 22, was reported missing on December 21, 2021.

The manner and cause of Howe's death is yet to be determined. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Manchester Police.

Howe's body was found Monday at 9:30 a.m. by someone at the Wethersfield Cove.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900 or Manchester police at 860-645-5543.