Sushmita Pathak
-
That's the number of "excess deaths" from January 2020 to June 2021, reflecting the true toll of COVID-19, say researchers in a new study. Why the big disparity?
-
A new epidemiological study suggests the death toll in India from COVID-19 could be as much as 10 times the official figure — making the count closer to 5 million people.
-
Following a deadly COVID-19 outbreak, Indians were desperate to get vaccines that were in short supply. Scammers took advantage and sold thousands of shots which were nothing but salt water.
-
Bangladeshi soldiers are enforcing a seven-day lockdown. As the West opens up, poorer countries with low vaccination rates are being hit by wave after wave of COVID-19.
-
A new Netflix movie called Skater Girl chronicles the journey of an Indian teenage girl who discovers a life-changing passion for skateboarding. It's also the story of Asha Gond.
-
As the country faces the world's worst coronavirus crisis, children want to know: Will I catch it? Will grandfather die? What's it like to be an orphan?
-
Hospitals are full. Testing is scant. Illiteracy is high. Most deaths are never registered. COVID-19's wrath in rural India is difficult to measure but public health experts are worried.
-
The Indian Premier League was suspended in May, but critics weigh in on whether the event should have been held at all amid the country's deadly COVID-19 crisis.
-
Cricket matches continued in India amid the world's biggest COVID-19 wave. Some called it unethical, while fans say it kept them sane. But now some players have tested positive.
-
Hospitals don't have enough oxygen for patients on ventilators. There are delivery bottlenecks. Families are sometimes told to get their own supplies. Health experts say it didn't have to be this way.