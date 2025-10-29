Coming soon - Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England
For generations, stories of Native America were erased from the American story.
It’s time for a history lesson many of us never got in school.
Connecticut Public presents “Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England.”
This five-episode series features Indigenous perspectives and offers a fresh look at the history of our region. We also meet culture bearers and knowledge keepers who are working to carry Native life forward.
Coming Nov. 17.