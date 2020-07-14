A Perfect Storm: A Surging Virus And An Election Meltdown

The number of people being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is rising in 48 states. We're testing more, but the rate of positive tests, hospitalizations, and in some states, deaths, is also rising.

On Sunday, Florida recorded 15,300 new cases, the highest single-day total to date. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 60,000 new cases in the U.S. on Monday. And we're seeing the same delays in test results and shortages of protective gear that we experienced in the spring.

Should we be more focused on what's happening now instead of reopening bars and schools?

Also this hour: Election law scholar Richard Hasen says we need a 28th amendment to secure voting rights in this country. The U.S. Constitution contains no affirmative right to vote. Social policy and responsive representation should reflect everyone’s needs, not just those most likely to turn out with their votes and dollars.

GUESTS:

Saskia Popescu is an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Arizona (@SaskiaPopescu)

is an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Arizona (@SaskiaPopescu) Richard Hasen is a professor of Law and Political Science at the University of California, Irvine. He is a founding co-editor of Election Law Journal and runs The Election Blog. His new book is Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat To American Democracy. (@rickhasen)

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.