How Craigslist's 'Missed Connections' is humanity’s story

Ah, Craigslist’s Missed Connections.

Where else can you find that attractive guy you saw at that concert? Or the lady in the laundromat who held your gaze? Or reconnect with your long lost hairstylist?

Hear those stories, plus what a researcher learned from studying over 10,000 posts.

And what does it sound like when two Tony-nominated songwriters take Missed Connection posts and turn them into songs?

GUESTS:



Ilia Blinderman is a Sr. Journalist-Engineer at The Pudding. In 2015, he studied data from over 10,000 Craigslist Missed Connections ads

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

