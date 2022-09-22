Stolen cars and abandoned grocery carts: Taking matters into your own hands

Do you ever see people doing something that just ain’t right, and no one’s doing anything about it… So you take matters into your own hands?

Today, meet one Portland, Oregon auto shop owner who has recovered over 200 stolen cars in less than a year.

And meet another man who uses humor to shame people when they don’t return their shopping carts.

Plus, CT Public’s own Colin McEnroe talks about his Facebook post about the morality of returning your shopping cart. That post detonated hundreds of passionate comments, leaving him with a whole slew of new insights into humanity.

GUESTS:



Nick Haas: Owner of RBP Auto & Cycle in Portland Oregon who has recovered over 200 stolen vehicles in the past year

Owner of RBP Auto & Cycle in Portland Oregon who has recovered over 200 stolen vehicles in the past year Colin McEnroe: Writer and host of The Colin McEnroe Show on CT Public

Writer and host of The Colin McEnroe Show on CT Public Sebastian Davis: Founder of Cart Narcs, a YouTube channel where he confronts people who don’t bring their shopping carts back to the store or cart corral

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and email .