Connecticut Garden Journal: New tomatoes to grow in 2023

Usually I spend part of the holidays making out my seed order for the season. But with lots of guests this year, I've fallen behind. Even though I have some favorite tomato varieties, I'm always on the lookout for new, improved ones to try. Here's what I've found so far for 2023.

While most of the interesting new tomato varieties are small fruited, this one beefsteak size variety sounds really interesting. 'Captain Lucky' is an organic heirloom variety with green flesh and yellow, pink and red streaks in the center. It has a nice, dense, flavorful texture that's not too watery and silky smooth.

For smaller fruited varieties, 'Mochi' hybrid cherry tomato seems to be a winner. The red fruits don't burst in your mouth like other cherry tomato varieties but instead have a gum drop-like texture. The fruits are sweet and flavorful and grow on a dwarf indeterminate sized plants that produce all summer, yet never get too big.

'Queen of the Night' is an heirloom cherry tomato from Germany. It has crimson and orange colored fruits with a rich, sweet flavor. It's another indeterminate plant but only tops out at 5 feet tall, making it more manageable in the garden and in a container.

'Two Tasty' hybrid cherry tomato has fruits with a unique, bicolor red and purple colored skin. The flavor is sweet and complex, rivaling 'Sun Gold'. It was the best tasting new tomato variety in the Burpee trials last year.